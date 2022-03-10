South Sudan

COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 10 March 2022

COVID-19 Overview

  • Stable low number of COVID-19 cases.
  • One new death confirmed on 8 March 2022, with zero cases admitted to the Infectious Disease Unit in past 3 weeks

Laboratory testing

  • Majority of new cases from pre-travel screening in Juba (42.9%) and at Nimule point of entry (38.1%). Technical issue resulting in irregular testing at Nimule has been resolved.

  • Slight increase in positivity rate from GeneXpert sites (3.3% in the week ending 3 March 2022 compared to 1.8% the preceding week) due to higher positivity rate in Hakima Yacoub from 0% the to 15.4%. Positivity rate from GeneXpert tests in Pamir refugee camp decreased from 12% to 3.8%.

  • Stable positivity rate from antigen rapid diagnostics test (AgRDT) at 2.8% in the week ending 3 March 2022 compared to 2.9% the preceding week.

Vaccination

  • All 80 counties in South Sudan now conducting COVID-19 vaccination in 530 health facilities using only Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

  • Further increase in number of females vaccinated with J&J to 49.5%

  • Planning ongoing for 2nd phase of WHO’s intensified COVID-19 vaccination activity after successful pilot phase vaccinated 72,366 individuals (out of which 54% female) in 7 counties (Aweil, Juba, Jur river, Magwi, Rubkhona, Torit and Wau) in a one-week period.

  • Supportive supervision ongoing in 264 health facilities in 70 counties to ensure quality vaccination. There is an urgent need to strengthen community engagement and social mobilization to increase COVID-19 risk perception and vaccine uptake, and rapidly address rumours related to adverse events.

  • Over 510,000 doses of J&J available in country, awaiting 950,400 doses of J&J from New Zealand and Portugal.

