South Sudan
COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 10 March 2022
COVID-19 Overview
- Stable low number of COVID-19 cases.
- One new death confirmed on 8 March 2022, with zero cases admitted to the Infectious Disease Unit in past 3 weeks
Laboratory testing
Majority of new cases from pre-travel screening in Juba (42.9%) and at Nimule point of entry (38.1%). Technical issue resulting in irregular testing at Nimule has been resolved.
Slight increase in positivity rate from GeneXpert sites (3.3% in the week ending 3 March 2022 compared to 1.8% the preceding week) due to higher positivity rate in Hakima Yacoub from 0% the to 15.4%. Positivity rate from GeneXpert tests in Pamir refugee camp decreased from 12% to 3.8%.
Stable positivity rate from antigen rapid diagnostics test (AgRDT) at 2.8% in the week ending 3 March 2022 compared to 2.9% the preceding week.
Vaccination
All 80 counties in South Sudan now conducting COVID-19 vaccination in 530 health facilities using only Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.
Further increase in number of females vaccinated with J&J to 49.5%
Planning ongoing for 2nd phase of WHO’s intensified COVID-19 vaccination activity after successful pilot phase vaccinated 72,366 individuals (out of which 54% female) in 7 counties (Aweil, Juba, Jur river, Magwi, Rubkhona, Torit and Wau) in a one-week period.
Supportive supervision ongoing in 264 health facilities in 70 counties to ensure quality vaccination. There is an urgent need to strengthen community engagement and social mobilization to increase COVID-19 risk perception and vaccine uptake, and rapidly address rumours related to adverse events.
Over 510,000 doses of J&J available in country, awaiting 950,400 doses of J&J from New Zealand and Portugal.