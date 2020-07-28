COVID-19: South Sudan rumor tracking overview - Issue #5

Introduction

The Communication and Community Engagement Working Group (CCEWG) is an initiative bringing together humanitarian partners in South Sudan to harmonize community engagement activities, discuss and develop best practices related to communications with communities, and to address issues pertaining to accountability to affected populations. The CCEWG is coordinated by IOM and co-led by Internews and the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster.

In the context of the Covid-19 response, the CCEWG contributes to the Risk Communications and Community Engagement Technical Working Group (RCCE TWG) and co-leads the Rumor Tracking Subcommittee along with UNICEF.

The Rumor and Perceptions Tracking Overview captures reported instances of unverified information being transmitted to and within communities, as well as community understandings and interpretations of issues related to Covid-19. This overview highlights the recently-collected rumors, perceptions, and concerns on a state-by-state basis.