COVID-19: South Sudan rumor tracking overview - Issue #4

Introduction

The Risk Communications and Community Engagement Technical Working Group (RCCE TWG) was created in response to COVID-19 in order to develop best practices around community engagement given threat of pandemic in South Sudan. This product is a joint effort between members of the Communications and Community Engagement Working Group (CCE WG) under the Rumor Tracking Subcommittee (RTS) of the RCCE TWG and highlights rumors and public perceptions recently collected across the country.

This initiative captures reported instances of unverified information being transmitted to and within communities, as well as community understandings and interpretations of issues related to COVID-19. This brief provides examples of rumors and community perceptions on a state-by-state basis.