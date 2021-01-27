COVID-19 South Sudan Rumor & Perceptions Tracking Overview - Communication and Community Engagement Working Group, State-Level Analysis: July 2020, Issue # 6

Introduction

The Communication and Community Engagement Working Group (CCEWG) is an initiative bringing together humanitarian partners in South Sudan to harmonize community engagement activities, discuss and develop best practices related to communications with communities, and to address issues pertaining to accountability to affected populations. The CCEWG is coordinated by IOM and co-led by Internews and the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster.

In the context of the Covid-19 response, the CCEWG contributes to the Risk Communications and Community Engagement Technical Working Group (RCCE TWG) and co-leads the Rumor Tracking Subcommittee along with UNICEF.

The Rumor and Perceptions Tracking Overview captures reported instances of unverified information being transmitted to and within communities, as well as community understandings and interpretations of issues related to Covid-19. This overview highlights the recently-collected rumors, perceptions, and concerns on a state-by-state basis.

Methodology

Qualitative data for this overview is drawn from three primary sources: Internews, REACH, and IOM CCCM.

Internews routinely gathers data via its Rumor Tracking Methodology. REACH data for this round was collected via field officers in eight states using a semi-structured interview tool. IOM CCCM data was derived primarily from Protection of Civilian (PoC) sites in Wau and Bentiu, and was collected via focus group discussions, key informant interviews, and regular community engagement activities. The data was entered into a rumor and perceptions tracking tool approved by the CCCM Cluster. CCCM data was also provided by the Danish Refugee Council, and was collected via the same tool.

All corresponding data was then thematically coded and analyzed under particular categories. The information reported in this overview is only indicative of the rumors, perceptions, and concerns present in the areas in which data was collected and is not representative of South Sudan as a whole.