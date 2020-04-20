COVID-19 Procedure to request Suspected Sample Transfer with UNHAS

As part of Covid-19 preparedness and readiness efforts, WFP/UNHAS has received funding to provide logistical air support to humanitarian partners involved in Covid19 Sample Transfers. Air support for Suspected Sample Transfer (SST) is provided at no cost while special Covid-19 funding remains available. The following procedure, including submission of all relevant documentation, must be followed in order to request this service and for aircraft to be released.

Procedures for Suspected Sample Transfer request

Alert originator (RRT or relevant authority) - Requests a SST by calling the EVD Hotline 6666 or contacting a WHO focal point. WHO Covid-19 Focal point - emails UNHAS Covid-19 Focal Point (southsudan.evd@wfp.org) requesting a SST and attaching scanned, correctly completed Cargo Movement Request. This document is also required by UNHAS to accompany the sample and must be correctly completed prior to the release of an UNHAS aircraft. Suspected COVID-19 samples must be treated as UN3373, Biological Substance, Category B and packed in accordance with PI650 of IATA DGR. A Shipper’s Declaration of Dangerous Goods is not required. The cargo manifest must contain the information mentioned above including the number of packages.

Cargo Movement Request (CMR) https://logcluster.org/document/unhas-cargo-movement-request-august2018 The sample must be packed in a triple package according to WHO Guidance on Regulations for the Transport of Infectious Substances without any exceptions otherwise the sample will not be collected by the aircrew.

If the request is received before 3pm UNHAS will endeavor to send on the next available flight the proceeding day. If it is received after this time UNHAS cannot guarantee next day delivery.