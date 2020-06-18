Covid-19 preparedness in Wunthou Border, Renk County, South Sudan

OVERVIEW

On 31 December 2019, a cluster of pneumonia of unknown etiology was reported in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of the People’s Republic of China. One month later on 30 January 2020, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency Committee (EC) convened and announced that the pathogen known as the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019 n-CoV), now constituted a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The COVID-19 outbreak soon after declared pandemic is fast becoming the largest public health and mobility crisis ever seen. While the number of cases continues to increase rapidly, it is also changing mobility and trade patterns as well as immigration and border management practices.

South Sudan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on 5 April 2020. Since then, more than 800 cases have been confirmed by the time of writing of this report, most of which locally transmitted. Furthermore, the government of South Sudan has set up a whole-of-government responses with its operating technical working groups, among which is Technical Working Group on Points Of Entry (hereinafter TWG) whose primary responsibilities is to identify critical gaps at POEs and responds to such gaps. As it stands, the TWG has identified 16 prioritized locations for POE establishments based on 5 criteria of “covid 19 transmission risks” namely;

Areas in South Sudan with high incoming population flows from outbreak affected areas in neighboring countries. Entry points receiving long distance commercial and general travel (Including supply routes). Convergence points (Major urban centers and IDP & Refugees camps and camp like settings). Entry points with significant links to major populations centers (Major urban centers and IDP & Refugees camps and camp like settings) in South Sudan. Areas of diversion of population movement due to border closure (Alternative Routes).

Renk County is included within the 16 prioritized locations and marked as “immediate” for assessment.

After four weeks of delay due to ever-changing policies on movement restriction, finally on 14th – 20th May, the TWG deployed an assessment team consisted of staff from the Ministry of Health (lead), Ministry of Interior and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), who were joined by staff from Renk-based organizations namely Care International on behalf of UNHCR, World Vision International, Medair, World Food Program, REACH, World Health Organization (WHO), and official from State Ministry of Health. The team conducted a rapid assessment in Renk County covering Renk Town, Wunthou official border, Imtidad (25kms east of official border) and River Port.

The overall objective of this assessment was to identify the current capacities and level of preparedness at the PoEs, specifically;

• To asses institutional capacities (government and non government) on COVID-19 preparedness and response in Wunthou, Renk POE.

• To identify and assess critical infrastructure responding to COVID-19.

• To assess coordination structures within and across the border.

The output of the assessment is a set of recommendations for an effective prevention, detection and responses to COVID-19 and other public health risks.

Methodology:

• Key informant interviews with Renk’s Health officials (CHD), State officials, border authorities such as Immigration, border police, customs, Security, cross border traders.

• Observation of port health facilities, holding facilities, laboratories, quarantine facilities and isolation wards and spot checks on informal border crossing points and marketplaces.

• Observation of safe practice measures in place especially where gaps were identified such as how to safely isolate suspected travellers, collect information from the suspected travellers and monitor mobility of migrants at POEs.