The COVID-19 Mortality in South Sudan

Publication Summary

In this Policy Brief we have analyzed COVID-19 mortality in South Sudan. The Brief examines the distribution and correlates of the pandemic. State testing capacity unaccounted for, we find that South Sudan is actually one of the least hit countries in the region. Second, old age is a major risk factor for death in South Sudan, with persons 60 years or older 2000 percent more likely to die of the pandemic. Third, females, compared to males, have greater odds of surviving COVID-19 but this evidence requires further corroboration. Lastly, having chills, having pre-existing health conditions, and being weak predict a large proportion of COVID-19 mortality. These findings are reflective of the need for a two-pronged intervention. The national Ministry of Health (MoH) should continue to draw from WHO’s strategy for managing COVID-19 critically ill patients. A strategy that confines critically ill patients to the ICUs to prevent further spread of the disease is in order. Along the same vein, the ICUs should be inaccessible to non-clinical staff and the general public. Second, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions need an extra attention. Routine testing, identification, and isolation of cases could help protect these vulnerable groups. Finally, lifestyle and behavioral alterations lessen transmission. In this regard, the vulnerable persons ought to avoid lifestyles and behaviors that put them at greater risk of this disease.