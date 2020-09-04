South Sudan
COVID-19: Maban Rumor Tracking Overview dated 24th August 2020
Attachments
Introduction
This document contains rumor (s) that are collected from the Maban community (both refugees and host community) with feedback from the community included as well. The aim is to provide a coordinated feedback to the community
Methodology: Information is collected by partners in the working Group through informal and formal discussions with the communities. The information is completed using a semi structured tool