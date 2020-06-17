COVID-19 isolation centre in Wau receives vehicles from UN peacekeepers

MICHAEL WONDI

UNMISS has provided an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the state COVID-19 task force in Wau, Western Bahr El-Ghazal State.

“Today what is given to us indicates that the fight against the Coronavirus is far from over. The danger is still out there, and that is why we are receiving these vehicles today,” says Remigio Hassan, Secretary-General of the Western Bahr El-Ghazal State government.

Mr. Remigio acknowledged the continuous support provided by the peacekeeping mission, which has also supplied the El Muktah health centre with a generator, beds, mattresses and blankets. The Secretary-General also urged citizens to adhere to the recommended COVID-19 protective measures, such as frequent hand washing and physical distancing.

In March this year, the El Muktah health centre in Wau was partly turned into an isolation facility for managing cases of the Coronavirus. El Muktah is still facing a lot of challenges, including a lack of medical personnel, drugs and personal protection equipment, prompting the head of the UNMISS field office in Wau to reiterate the continued support of the peacekeeping mission.

As of 16 June 2020, the state has registered two confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.