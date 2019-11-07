Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: South Sudan Conflict Reduction

WHAT SUPPORT IS THE UK PROVIDING?

The CSSF provides support to the Inter-governmental Authority on Development sponsored peace process that helped broker the revitalised peace agreement in South Sudan (R-ARCSS). This includes support to key peace agreement architecture, including monitoring the parties’ political and ceasefire commitments and emphasises the importance of improved transparency and accountability in securing a lasting peace for the people of South Sudan. This work is delivered through a commercial contract with Coffey. Our contribution also supports wider UK Government engagement with those involved in the peace process and helps inform the UK Government’s analysis and policy.

Support to the R-ARCSS is complemented by our support to NGOs engaged in promoting local peace building and reconciliation. This includes work through Catholic Relief Services on the drivers of conflict to inform the efforts of other donors and helping to resolve issues between communities peacefully. We support Nonviolent Peaceforce to conduct unarmed patrols and work with local communities to reduce the frequency of violence against civilians. We fund Christian Aid work with the South Sudan Council of Churches to strengthen local coordination among faith leaders, facilitate inclusive local voices into the national peace process, and undertake high level mediation between the South Sudanese leadership. An innovative Peacebuilding Opportunities Fund provides flexible support to local peacebuilding opportunities.

This programme is ODA eligible under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Development Assistance Committee's revised directive on peace and security. The UK aid strategy (2015) sets out the UK Government’s objectives to use its ODA budget to strengthen global peace, security and governance by investing more to tackle the causes of instability, insecurity and conflict, and tackle crime and corruption.