Conflict Sensitivity Resource Facility: Context Update (July - September 2020)

This Context Update Factsheet aims to support a conflict-sensitive approach to decision-making by aid actors and policy makers in South Sudan through an improved understanding of South Sudan’s context, conflict dynamics and how aid actors could interact with this context. The Conflict Sensitivity Resource Facility’s analysis covers the period July-September 2020 and is based on quantitative data reported by key informants at the settlement-level collected by REACH and additional qualitative sources. All findings presented in this factsheet are indicative, rather than representative, of the situation in assessed South Sudanese settlements at the time of data collection (unless specified otherwise) and are therefore intended to support organisations in identifying and prioritising areas for more detailed, location-specific analysis.