As conflict intensifies near Pibor, thousands flee into the bush

In the Greater Pibor Administrative area, in eastern South Sudan, conflict has led to the displacement of thousands, exposing men, children and women to extreme levels of violence and leaving them in dire need of humanitarian and medical assistance.

Recent intercommunal violence led to further displacement of thousands of people - who fled for their lives and are seeking refuge inside the area adjacent to the UNMISS team site in Pibor town – and to a great number of wounded patients seeking care in MSF facilities.

We have set up an emergency intervention in Pibor to guarantee access to healthcare, immunization and the provision of basic services to the population. Since the beginning of March, the medical situation of these internally displaced people is further compounded by the onset of acute watery diarrhoea.

In this video report, MSF nurse Regina Marko and MSF field coordinator Håvard Høe describe the situation and the injuries our team is seeing.