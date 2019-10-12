12 Oct 2019

Community representatives in Malakal trained on human rights; reporting violations

Report
from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 12 Oct 2019 View Original

Samuel Adwok

Until this week, 24-year-old Yohana Jermano Gwang had neither knowledge of his human rights nor did he know when to report acts of their violation. Now, though, he says things are different.

“Now I know my rights to life, education and free movement everywhere in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” said Mr. Gwang, following a training session on human rights.

Conducted by the Human Rights Division of the United Nation Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the one-day workshop brought together thirty-five traditional and religious leaders, representatives from the civil society, women’s groups, and internally displaced persons from the Malakal UN Protection of the Civilians site.

“This knowledge that we received in this training is going to change my perceptions on human rights issues, especially in our context here in Malakal,” Gwang noted.

“I now know my rights, and how to protect the dignity of any human being, regardless of race, religion, colour, and social status,” said Bernadette Daniel, one of the participants. “This training has changed my mindset from negativity to positivity, and now I would be bold to speak up for gender equality at my place of work and rights of girls to pursue their dreams through education,” she declared.

UNMISS Human Rights Officer, Kwachkwan Tipo, spoke in general about the purpose of the workshop.

“This workshop is to enhance and build the capacity of people of Upper Nile in general on issues related to conflict-related violence, and how to report the violation of human rights, for purposes of accountability,” he said.

UNMISS Head of Field Office in Upper Nile, Hazel Dewet, encouraged participants to take human rights issues very seriously, as stipulated in South Sudanese laws.

“Let us make human rights a reality in our everyday lives because it has already been included in your own laws as after independence, South Sudan decided to join the United Nations,” said Ms. Dewet.

Following the outbreak of civil war in December 2013, human rights violations became commonplace as enormous atrocities were committed against the people of South Sudan by warring parties. UNMISS has been monitoring and reporting on this issue, as a part of its core mandate.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.