Community in Magwi feels safer following UNPOL sensitization workshop

Leni Kinzli

Uniformed personnel, organized forces, and community leaders in Magwi have renewed their commitment to robustly protecting civilians and upholding human rights principles following a two-day workshop organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

United Nations Police from the UNMISS Field Office in Torit conducted the workshop on democratic policing, human rights, and sexual gender-based violence to strengthen understanding amongst law enforcement and community leaders, to make the community safer and to empower personnel to fulfil their responsibility to protect civilians.

The interactive workshop was rife with discussions on addressing human rights violations, upholding the law under the South Sudanese constitution, and protecting women from harmful cultural practices such as early and forced marriages.

Over sixty participants including SPLA of all ranks, police officers, prison service officers, firefighters, wildlife officers, and community leaders engaged in dialogue that also strengthened civil-military relations, enabling organized forces to hear the concerns of their community.

The Magwi County Commissioner, Ochola Bosco Oringa, urged participants to use their newly learned skills proactively for the common good, and to collaborate for peace.

“This sensitization workshop strengthened the ability of organized forces and community members to reinforce human right principles in our county. We need to cooperate with UNMISS and other UN agencies to achieve a lasting peace.”

As the workshop closed and participants put together their hands in acknowledgement, community members voiced the clear conclusion they they felt an increased confidence in putting their safety into the hands of law enforcement and organized forces.