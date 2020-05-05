Community leaders scale up COVID-19 awareness at the UNMISS protection of civilians site in Bentiu

JACOB RUAI

Gabriel Mawich a community leader at the UNMISS Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Bentiu, in the Unity region of South Sudan, believes that raising awareness on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among displaced communities is of paramount importance.

“It is our duty to take the lead in educating our people about this pandemic because this is a global health emergency than can affect everyone,” says Mr. Mawich.

“We have already stopped all social activities within the PoC site. Schools, sport activities and church services have been suspended as well. Avoiding large gatherings is perhaps the most important measure we can take to keep people safe within the crowded camp, along with setting up handwashing stations where people have access to soap and water,” he adds.

Additionally, local authorities, the United Nations and health partners have teamed up to sensitize local populations across the region to ensure the health and safety of the general public.

For example, in Leer, nongovernmental organisation, Hope Restoration South Sudan joined forces with health partners to reach out to rural communities regarding preventative measures against the virus and handed over hygiene kits to ensure people have access to the amenities required to practice basic safety measures such as frequent handwashing as advised by the World Health Organisation.

“This is a global fight and we keep telling people to physically distance themselves from others and wash their hands with soap and water as often as they can. These might appear to be very basic actions, but they are the most effective tool we have at this critical time,” says Tai Kulung, Programme Coordinator, Hope Restoration. “The challenge is that we need more facilities that will enable people living in the region to protect themselves and stay healthy. I, therefore, appeal to humanitarian partners to give us as much assistance as possible,” adds Mr. Kulung.

For its part, the UNMISS field office in Bentiu is collaborating with local radio stations to broadcast key messages on simple but effective steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.