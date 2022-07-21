Community-based management of acute malnutrition technical working group (CMAM-TWG) Terms of References (ToRs)

1. BACKGROUND

After the independence of South Sudan in July 2011, the humanitarian situation remains fragile, with increased border violence, internal insecurity, rising food insecurity, and high malnutrition rates which is expected to generate continued humanitarian needs in the subsequent years. Economic hyperinflation and a large refugee influx have complicated the humanitarian landscape. The overall conditions and situation affecting communities has worsened with impacts on conflict and insecurity, recurrent floods, localized drought, food insecurity and COVID 19 pandemic.

Under-nutrition remains above the emergency threshold. It is one of the public health concerns of children below five years being an overarching aggravating factor for malaria, diarrhea and pneumonia with medical complications leading to increased morbidity and mortality. The proportion of children under five who are stunted fell from 31.1% in 2010(SSHS) to 15.6% in 2019(FSNMS), and the proportion of children 6-59 months suffering from acute malnutrition (AM) decreased from 22.7% in 2010 ii to 16.2 % in 2019, and to 11.3% in 2021. Exclusive breastfeeding rates (children 0-5 months) improved significantly from 45 percent in 2010 to 69.4 percent in 2018, According to FSNMS+ round 27 results, 26 counties in six States (Jonglei, Unity, Warrap, Upper Nile, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, and Eastern Equatoria) have Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) prevalence above the emergency threshold of 15 percent (very high acute malnutrition level- WHO classification). The most affected counties are Pibor, Aweil South, Baliet with GAM of 21.6%, 23.1% and 20.5% respectively.