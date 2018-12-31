Communique of the Peace and Security Council (PSC/Council) of the African Union (AU), at its 820th meeting

PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXX)

COMMUNIQUÉ

The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), at its 820th meeting held on 20 and 24 December 2018, considered the proposal by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) for the Review of the Composition and the Mandate of the Regional Protection Force (RPF) for South Sudan, and adopted the following decision:

Council:

Takes note of the briefing made by the Permanent Representative of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, country chairing the IGAD, on the Review of the Composition and Mandate of the Regional Protection Force (RPF) for South Sudan. Council also takes note of the statement made by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of South Sudan;

Recalls all its previous pronouncements and decisions on the situation in South Sudan, particularly Communiqué [PSC/HGS/COMM. (DCCLXXXIII)], adopted at its 783rd meeting held at the level of Heads of State and Government, in Nouakchott, Mauritania on 30 June 2018.

Council also recalls the outcome of the meeting of IGAD Member States Chiefs of Defense Staff/Forces held on 22 November 2018, pursuant to the communiqué of the 66th ExtraOrdinary Session of the IGAD Council of Ministers on Somalia and South Sudan, held on 16 November 2018, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and the outcomes of the 33rd Extra Ordinary Summit of IGAD on 12 September 2018, in Addis Ababa;

Further recalls the relevant provisions of the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council, in particular, Article 16, as well as the Memorandum of Understanding signed in January 2008, between the AU and the Regional Economic Communities/ Regional Mechanisms for Conflict Prevention, Management and Resolution;

Reiterates the unwavering commitment of the AU to support the efforts by IGAD and the AU in South Sudan, with a view to finding durable solutions to the current peace and security challenges facing the country. In this regard, Council expresses its full support to the decision by IGAD to request the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to review both, the composition and the mandate of the RPF for South Sudan created pursuant to UNSC resolutions 2373 of 30 August 2016 and 2406 on 15 March 2018, bearing in mind the recent positive developments on the ground, following the signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS), in September 2018, and the need to create conducive conditions for the effective implementation of the Agreement;

Invites IGAD to continue engaging with the Peace and Security Council and AU Member States on peace efforts in South Sudan;

Requests the Chairperson of the Commission to transmit this Communiqué to the African Members of the UN Security Council (A3), as well as to inform the Secretary-General of the United Nations for their respective appropriate action;