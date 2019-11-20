Communique of the 894th meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council, on the situation in the Republic of South Sudan

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 894th meeting held on 14 November 2019, on the situation in the Republic of South Sudan,

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous communiqués and press statements on the situation in South Sudan, including Communique PSC/AHG/COMM(DCXXVI adopted at its 720th meeting held on 20 September 2016 in New York, Communique PSC/PR/COMM. (DCCLI) adopted at its 751st meeting held on 8 February 2018 and PSC/PR/COMM. (DCCLXVIII) adopted at its 768th meeting held on 26 April 2018, as well as its Communique PSC/AHG/COMM. (DCCLXXXIII) adopted at its 783rd meeting held in Nouakchott, Mauritania, at the level of Heads of State and Government, on 30 June 2018 and Communique PSC/PR/COMM. (DCCCLXXXVI) adopted at its 886th meeting held on 15 October 2019;

Taking note of the statement by the Permanent Representative of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to the African Union (AU), H.E. Ambassador Rachid Benlounes, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the PSC for the month of November 2019 and the presentations by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the Commission for South Sudan, H.E. Ambassador Joram Biswaro and the Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan and Head of UNMISS, Mr Davis Shearer; also noting the statements made by the representative of the Republic of South Sudan, the representative of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, in its capacity as Chair of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the Interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) and the representative of South Africa, in its capacity as Chairperson of the AU Ad Hoc High Level Committee for South Sudan;

Reaffirming the solidarity of the AU with the Government people of South Sudan in their aspirations to restore peace and stability in their country.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: