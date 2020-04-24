Communique of the 71st Session of the Extraordinary Meeting of IGAD Council of Ministers on the Situation in South Sudan

The IGAD Council of Ministers held its 71st Extra-Ordinary Session on the 23rd April 2020 via zoom video conference, under the chairpersonship of H.E. Asma Abdalla, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan to deliberate on the status of implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS). The meeting was attended by H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Djibouti; H.E. Gedu Andargachew, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; H.E. Amb. Raychelle Omamo, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya; H.E. Ahmed Isse Awad, Minister for Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia; H.E. Amb. Beatrice Khamisa Wani, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Sudan; and H.E. Sam Kutesa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda.

Also, in attendance were H.E. Workneh Gebeyehu Negewo (Ph.D), the Executive Secretary of IGAD; H.E. Amb. Dr. Ismail Wais, the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan; H.E. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Kenya Special Envoy to South Sudan; H.E. Amb. Jamal El-Shiekh, Sudan Special Envoy to South Sudan; H.E Amb. Hamza El-Amin, Sudan Ambassador to Djibouti and Chair of the IGAD Committee of Ambassadors; H.E. Abdulaziz Mohammed,

Ethiopia Ambassador to Djibouti; H.E. Amb. John Mwangemi, Kenya Ambassador to Djibouti, H.E. James Morgan, South Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia; H.E. Teferi Tadesse, Ethiopia Ambassador to South Sudan; H.E. Amb. Adil Ibrahim Mustafa, Sudan Anbassador to South Sudan; H.E. Betty Bigombe, Senior Advisor to the President of Uganda on South Sudan; H.E. Amb. Lt. Gen. Augostino Njoroge, Interim Chair of RJMEC; and H.E. Maj. Gen. Teshome Gemechu, Chair of CTSAMVM.

After listening to a statement by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Sudan, H.E. Amb. Beatrice Khamisa Wani, and reports by the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan, H.E. Amb. Ismail Wais, and the Interim Chairperson of RJMEC, H.E. Amb. Lt. Gen. Augostino Njoroge;

The Council:

Congratulated the people of South Sudan and the Parties to the R-ARCSS on the formation of the Revitalized Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) and appreciated the leadership of the Parties especially President Salva Kiir Mayardit and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar for the compromise reached in the formation of the R-TGoNU;

Applauded the critical role played by the IGAD Heads of State and Government in helping resolve the deadlock on the number of states and their boundaries paving the way for the formation of the R-TGoNU;

Acknowledged and lauded the persistence and zeal of the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan and other regional Special Envoys in supporting the implementation of the R-ARCSS as well as the important work that agreement mechanisms and institutions are doing in particular RJMEC and CTSAMVM in monitoring the implementation of the R-ARCSS;

Noted with concern delays in the completion of some important pre-transitional tasks such as the reconstitution of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA); and in this regard, urged the President of the Republic to dissolve the incumbent TNLA before 30th April 2020, and called upon the Parties to reconstitute the TNLA in accordance with the R-ARCSS within ten (10) days of the dissolution of the incumbent TNLA;

Also expressed concern with the impasse among the Parties in agreeing on responsibility-sharing at the State and Local Governments levels; and in light of this, called on the Parties to immediately resume discussions and consultations and reach on an agreement within fifteen (15) days of the issuance of this Communique;

Urged the President of the Republic, in the spirit of inclusivity and harmony, to undertake the necessary consultations with concerned officials and organs in accordance with the R-ARCSS or the TCSS 2011 (as amended) while making public political appointments in the future;

Commended the R-TGoNU for recognizing substantive alterations made to the Constitutional Amendment Bill, as submitted by the NCAC, and passed as Constitutional Amendment Act by the TNLA contravene the provisions of the RARCSS and appreciated the commitment made by the RTGoNU during the Council meeting to take remedial measures to rectify the alterations made to the Constitutional Amendment Bill;

Encouraged all Parties to ensure that the 35% women representation is respected and adhered to in future nominations to various public offices;

Aware of the financial predicament of CTSAMVM, appealed to the Member States and the international community to expeditiously provide the required financial and material support to enable the verification mechanism to effectively discharge its mandate;

Urged the R-TGoNU to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable peace in South Sudan by immediately disbursing the required funding for pending Transitional Security Arrangements related tasks;

Committed to redouble efforts in closely following up and providing and mobilizing the support needed to the peace process in South Sudan until the Transitional Period culminates in the holding of free and credible elections Cognizant of the serious multifaceted threats posed by the COVID 19 pandemic and the locust invasion in the implementation of the Peace Agreement; decided to work closely with the Government of South Sudan in mobilizing the much needed material and financial support from regional and international partners to help mitigate and overcome the economic, financial and humanitarian crises that are caused by the pandemic;

Welcomed the signing on 13th February 2020 of the Rome Resolution on Monitoring and Verification of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement of 2017, between the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) and ITGoNU, and endorsed it with a view to create a conducive environment for an all-inclusive peace process in South Sudan;

Directed the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan to liaise and work with the AU Peace and Security Commission in the implementation of the AU Peace and Security Council’s decision passed at its 917th Meeting on 9th April 2020 in undertaking a post-conflict needs assessment to identify the priories and resources required in South Sudan;

Appreciated the regional solidarity approach reflected in the IGAD Comprehensive Regional Response Strategy to address the COVID-19 pandemic developed through the directive of the IGAD Heads of State and Government;

Echoed the call by the IGAD Heads of State and Government for Debt Cancellation for IGAD Member States to have sufficient resources to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Desert Locust invasion and appealed to the international community to support the fight against COVID-19 by channelling financial resources IGAD emergency fund for the control and prevention of pandemic diseases;

Thanked the IGAD Secretariat for the show of solidarity and personal contributions made by staff in the amount of USD 700,000 that was shared equally among the 7 IGAD Member States that goes a long way in the fight against COVID-19 in the IGAD region;

Expressed unwavering solidarity and message of support to the World Health Organization (WHO) and its Director-General H.E. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu for the invaluable work that his organization is doing in providing guidance and sharing critical information in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic;

Decided to remain seized of the matter.

Done on 23rd April 2020