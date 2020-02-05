Communiqué of the 905th meeting of the Peace and Security Council on the situation in the Republic of South Sudan, 27 January 2020

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council at its 905th Meeting held on 27 January 2020, on the situation in the Republic of South Sudan.

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous communiqués and press statements on the situation in South Sudan, including Communique PSC/AHG/COMM (DCXXVI) adopted at its 720th meeting held on 20 September 2016 in New York, Communique PSC/PR/COMM. (DCCLI) adopted at its 751st meeting held on 8 February 2018 and PSC/PR/COMM. (DCCLXVIII) adopted at its 768th Meeting held on 26 April 2018, as well as its Communique PSC/AHG/COMM.(DCCLXXXIII) adopted at its 783rd meeting held in Nouakchott, Mauritania, at the level of Heads of State and Government, on 30 June 2018, Communique PSC/PR/COMM. (DCCCLXXXVI) adopted at its 886th meeting held on 15 October 2019 and PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXCIV) adopted at its 894th meeting held on 14 November 2019;

Taking note of the statement by H.E. Ambassador Idriss Mohamed Farah of Djibouti in his capacity as the acting Chairperson of the PSC for the month of January 2020, and introductory remarks by the Director for Peace and Security Dr. Admore Kambudzi, on behalf of the Commissioner for Peace and Security and the presentations by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the Commission for South Sudan, H.E. Ambassador Joram Biswaro and also noting the statements made by the representatives of the Republic of South Sudan, the Republic of The Sudan, in its capacity as chair of the Inter- Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the Acting Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC), the Republic of South Africa, in its capacity as Chairperson of the AU Ad Hoc High Level Committee for South Sudan, by the Special Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations to the Horn of African as well as the representative of the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan;

Reaffirming the solidarity of the African Union with the people and the government of South Sudan in their aspirations to restore peace, stability and development in their country;

Acknowledging the efforts being deployed by the Government of South Sudan and all the parties, as well as the overall progress achieved to date in the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan;

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: