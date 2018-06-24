Communiqué of the 32nd Extra-Ordinary Summit of IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government on South Sudan

21ST JUNE 2018, ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA

The IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government held its 32nd Extra-Ordinary Summit on 21st June 2018, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia under the Chairmanship of H.E. Dr Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Chairperson of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government and discussed the situation in the Republic of South Sudan.

The Assembly was attended by H.E Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti; H.E Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya; H.E. Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, President of the Republic of Somalia; H.E Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan; H.E. Omar Hassan al-Bashir, President of the Republic of Sudan; and H.E. Sam Kutesa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda.

The Summit was also attended by H.E Amb. Mahboub Maalim, the Executive Secretary of IGAD; H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission; H.E Festus G. Mogae, the Chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC); H.E Dr. Ismail Wais, IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan. The opening session was also attended by H.E Hanna Tetteh, Lead Facilitator of the HLRF; the SRSG to South Sudan and Head of UNMISS; the UNSG Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan; the Co-Chair of the IGAD Partners Forum (IGAD-IPF);the representatives of the Troika on South Sudan (US, UK, Norway); representatives of the IGAD Plus, and the representative of China.

The opening session was also attended by the Chairperson of SPLM/AIO, heads/representatives of South Sudan Opposition Alliance, Former Detainees and Other Political Parties.

After considering the report of the Council, IGAD Special Envoy, and statements made by the Chairperson of JMEC, the representatives of partner countries and organizations, and considering interventions made by the Heads of State and Government, the Assembly issued the following communiqué.

The Assembly:

Recalls the mandate entrusted to the IGAD Council of Ministers on June 12, 2017 at its 31st Extra-Ordinary Session authorizing the Council “to urgently convene a High Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) of the parties to the ARCSS including estranged groups to discuss concrete measures, to restore permanent ceasefire, to full implementation of the Peace Agreement and to develop a revised and realistic timeline and implementation schedule towards democratic election at the end of the Transition Period”; Recalls also the communiqués of the IGAD Council of Ministers issued since June 2017 on South Sudan and the recommendations made thereof; Takes note of the statement by the Chairperson of the IGAD Assembly and the HLRF Progress Report of the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan as well as the statement by the Chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC); Affirms that the HLRF has been successfully conducted and that it has been an inclusive process that enabled all Parties to the Agreement on the Resolution of thSouth Sudan (ARCSS), including the estranged groups and other South Sudanese Stakeholders, Faith-Based Groups, Civil Society Organizations, women and youth to participate in the process; Welcomes the face-to-face talks held on 20th June 2018 between President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr. Riek Machar Teny under the auspices of the IGAD Chairperson, H.E Dr Abiy Ahmed Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia;

Encourages the two leaders to work together and mobilize the people of South Sudan to end the conflict; Recognizes that as a result of the HLRF process, the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access (CoHA) was signed by all Parties and Stakeholders on December 21st , 2017. The Summit considers this as an achievement upon which a Permanent Ceasefire shall be based; Urges all the parties to ensure unimpeded humanitarian corridors and access, and guarantee safety of humanitarian workers; Commends the South Sudanese Parties and Stakeholders for making significant progress in the revitalization process; and calls upon them to make further compromises and expeditiously conclude the process; Mandates President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir to facilitate a second round of face–to-face discussion between President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr Riek Machar Teny within two weeks to build on the Addis Ababa face-to-face talks to:

a. discuss and resolve the outstanding issues on governance and security arrangements including measures proposed in the revised Bridging Proposal of the IGAD Council of Ministers; andb. discuss measures to be taken to rehabilitate the South Sudanese economy through bilateral cooperation between the Republic of South Sudan and the Republic of Sudan.

Decides also that H.E Omar Hassan Al-Bashir shall inform H.E Uhuru Kenyatta the outcome of the discussion between the parties; Decides further that President Uhuru Kenyatta will facilitate a third round of face-to-face discussion between President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr Riek Machar Teny in Nairobi to facilitate the revitalization process and report the outcome and way forward to the upcoming Ordinary Session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government; Instructs the IGAD Council of Ministers to give guidance to Special Envoy for South Sudan on the remaining tasks to finalize the IGAD bridging proposal at the sideline of the 33rd African Union Summit to be held in Noukacheut, Mauritania; Decides that the SPLM/A-IO leader H.E Dr. Riek Machar Teny be free to leave the Republic of South Africa to any country of his choice except the IGAD region; and that he shall be allowed to enter into and exit from Sudan and Kenya for the duration of the peace process; also decides to deliberate on his final status at the upcoming Ordinary Summit of the IGAD Assembly; Condemns in the strongest terms the repeated violations of the CoHA by the parties as reported by the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement Mechanism (CTSAMM) and JMEC;

Decides that the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of Kenya shall further investigate the violation reports submitted by CTSAMM and JMEC and report to the next Summit the appropriate targeted punitive measures to be taken;15. Expresses its appreciation to the Chairperson and members of the IGAD Council of Ministers, the Special Envoy for South Sudan, the High-Level Facilitators, the Chairpersons of JMEC and CTSAMM, and the HLRF taskforce for their assistance to the South Sudanese parties and stakeholders in their endeavor to revitalize the ARCSS; Expresses also its appreciation for the steadfast support and solidarity extended to IGAD by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Secretary General of the United Nations, and calls upon them to continue to stand firmly behind IGAD in the final stages of the revitalization process and its implementation; Expresses further its gratitude to the international community; in particular, the European Union, IGAD Partners Forum, Troika (USA,

UK, Norway) and China for their political support and financial assistance rendered in support of the revitalization process and calls upon them to continue their support in the finalization of the HLRF process; and urges them to remain seized of the peace process and implementation of its outcome. Decides to remain seized of the matter.

Done on the 21st day of June 2018 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia