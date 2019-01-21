At a colourful peace rally in Aweil, UNMISS urges commitment to the revitalised peace agreement

By EMMANUEL KELE

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Head of Office in Aweil, Ataklti Hagege Hailu has urged the signatories to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCISS) to commit themselves to the agreement for the brighter future of the country.

Addressing a peace rally in Wanyjok organized in honor of welcoming the advance team of South Sudan Patriotic Movement Army Commander, General Agany Abdel Bagi, Mr. Hailu said the era of fighting was over.

“Conflicts and guns were buried by the signing of the agreement,” said Hailu.

Hailu highlighted the challenges ahead in the implementation of the agreement and underlined the need for the parties to maintain their trust and commitment if they were to overcome these challenges.

“In the interest of peace, I think it is time for all of us to build the trust that has been lost amongst our leaders and amongst our people,” said Hailu adding that “all the challenges will be resolved through peaceful means.”

The UNMISS Head of Office also called on both the opposition and the government to show greater leadership and commitment to peace to fulfil the wishes and aspirations of the people of South Sudan.

At the same rally, which was supported and funded by UNMISS Civil Affairs Division, the National Minister of Information, Michael Makuei explained the contents of the revitalized peace agreement to the audience and urged the people of Northern Bahr-el-Ghazal region to support the compromises that his government is expected to make in the interest of peace.

“The compromises include relinquishing some governors’ positions to the opposition,” said Makuei who led a high-level delegation from Juba, comprising members of the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC), to participate in the rally.

For some of the citizens who attended the colourful peace rally, it was joy and happiness to see their fellow brothers coming back home.

“I am happy because there is peace which is good, and our children have returned home,” said Akol Ring Majok.

For Rovert Majok the coming back of the opposition will lead to the opening of the roads at the borders linking South Sudan and Sudan.

“Today with the return of Agany, roads will reopen, and people will go on with their normal business,” said Rovert Majok.