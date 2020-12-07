Closing the Gender Gap in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Programme Guidance – March 2020

This programme guide is intended to support humanitarian staff primarily working in the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector in South Sudan to actively prepare and encourage more women to enter the WASH sector at all levels – community, technical and leadership. The recommendations, checklists and matrixes contain information about how to break down the current barriers and create and maintain an enabling environment for women’s participation and leadership. All the tools and recommendations within this document are based on the research findings from the 2019 gender gap in WASH research conducted by IOM and RedR UK, funded by the United Kingdom Department for International Development and endorsed by the South Sudan WASH Cluster and Gender-Based Violence Sub-Cluster.