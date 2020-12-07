Closing the Gender Gap in the Humanitarian WASH Sector in South Sudan

This is the first Cluster-wide study in South Sudan which examines the gender gap in women’s participation in the WASH sector at leadership, technical and community levels and identifies how to create better conditions for equitable participation to occur. The paper identifies barriers and good practice in South Sudan and provides a list of key recommendations for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and its members, Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Sub cluster, individual agencies WASH Programmes, Human Resource departments and security advisors. This is an abridged version of the full research report conducted by IOM and RedR UK, funded by the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID) and endorsed by the South Sudan WASH Cluster and GBV Sub-Cluster (abridged version March 2020, original report March 2019).