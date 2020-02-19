Civil society urge political parties to end dispute over states and form transitional government

FRANCESCA MOLD

Civil society advocates are calling for parties to put aside their dispute over future states and form a transitional government so that peace can be secured in the best interests of the people of South Sudan.

The call came from groups attending the “Our Peace Forum” hosted by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to bring civil society together to share experiences and to enhance their role in the fragile peace process.

“We advocate and urge our government and opposition to come together and form the government despite the number of states and boundaries so that they are able to move freely and will be able to consult people later because if there is peace they will be able to reach people,” said William Mabior Achuil from the Civil Society Peace Taskforce.

“Now in the country, the people of South Sudan are not only in Juba. They are not only in the state headquarters. There are other people in the rural areas, in the villages, and the bomas but, if they are not accessible now, we are not able to consult and have a concrete or inclusive consultation.”

Since the signing of the peace deal in September 2018, the issues of states and boundaries has proved to be a major obstacle to the formation of the new government.

Several days ago, the Government changed its position of retaining the current 32 states and announced an immediate return to 10 states, which was the preference of the opposition. Concerns remain, however, about the creation of three administrative areas, and talks to resolve this politically sensitive issue are underway between political leaders in Juba.

UNMISS has urged the parties to reach a compromise so that a new unified government can be formed in a timely manner as promised to the people. The deadline imposed by the parties themselves is just three days away, on February 22.

“We very much want to see a unity and transitional government where all the parties are in the government together, are making decisions together and are leading together for the benefit of the entire country,” said David Shearer, the Head of UNMISS. “They can then stand by their decisions because they have been made together in the interests of the people of South Sudan.”

The “Our Peace Forum” is the fourth in a series of events facilitated by the Civil Affairs Division of UNMISS in recent months. The first focused on the role of grassroots communities in the peace process. The second brought together subnational and national actors to discuss the implementation of the peace agreement and the third focused on aspirations for unity, inclusivity and peace.

At the latest forum, civil society groups highlighted the importance of their role in bringing the voices of communities at the grassroots level to the attention of national leaders.

“This forum is useful in the way that it acts as a link between the society and the necessary authorities. It is a very big link,” said Juzela Anthony Awut from the Kindness Community Development Organization.

“It also recognizes our work as civil society in implementing peace. We are working towards it and we hope for the better.”

Government representatives at the forum recognized the efforts of civil society and their importance in the peace process.

“As far as we are working together - the government, the civil society, faith-based groups and all these groups - since we are working together this will be the high time for us to see that peace is moving,” said Hon. Majur Barbur, a member of the National Transitional Legislative Assembly.

There have been two previous delays to the peace process as the result of the inability of parties to reach consensus on states and boundaries as well as the sluggish progress made to date with reunifying security forces.

It is hoped the negotiations currently underway will resolve the differences so that the transitional government can be formed.