03 Nov 2019

Civil society body raises awareness on peace in W. Lakes state

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 02 Nov 2019 View Original

October 2, 2019 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese civil society organization on Thursday organized a workshop to raise awareness on the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

At least 30 participants, drawn from various locations, attended the symposium organized by the South Sudanese Network for Democratic Elections (SSuNDE).

SSUNDE’s lead facilitator, Emmanuel Mading urged representatives of the various civil society organizations to continue disseminating the peace agreement to communities at the grass root levels of the region.

“The reality is that there are some of the things that are put down in the peace agreement and need to be done step by step,” said Mading.

“We are simply raising awareness to all civil society organizations that the peace has to be achieved and these are the components and the benefits of implementing the peace agreement,” he stressed.

Prof. Kot Kuocnin Kuer, a Rumbek University of Science and Technology don, said lack of funds and poor road networks have affected civil society organisation’s work.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy-turned rebel leader Riek Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he denied.

In September last year, South Sudan’s arch-foes signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

The revitalized peace accord stipulates that there shall be a transitional government formed in South Sudan after eight months of a pre-transitional period for 36 months.

(ST)

