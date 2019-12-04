04 Dec 2019

China provides emergency assistance to flood-hit South Sudanese

from Xinhua
Published on 03 Dec 2019

Editor: Shi Yinglun

JUBA, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China is providing 500,000 U.S. dollars in cash and food aid worth 1.5 million dollars as part of emergency humanitarian support to the flood-affected people of South Sudan.

The donation is part of Beijing's support to South Sudanese who have been affected by severe floods in various parts of the country, a statement issued by the Chinese embassy in South Sudan said Tuesday.

"China will provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the affected people and help South Sudan to tide over the difficulty. China will provide 500,000 dollars in cash and food aid worth 1.5 million dollars," the statement said, quoting Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi.

The donation was delivered by Hua Ning, Chinese ambassador to South Sudan, during a meeting in Juba on Tuesday with Awut Deng Acuil, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of South Sudan.

During the meeting, Acuil lauded the Chinese government's emergency relief assistance to South Sudan which she said reflects the strong friendship between the two countries.

She noted that with the strong support and assistance from the international community, including China, the flood-affected people in South Sudan can overcome the difficulties at an early date.

About one million people including internally displaced persons, refugees and host communities, have been either displaced or affected by flooding due to seasonal heavy rains in the northern parts of South Sudan, according to the UN.

The floods have affected 32 counties in Jonglei, Upper Nile, Eastern Equatoria, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Unity and Lakes regions, exacerbating the already worsening food insecurity situation in South Sudan.

