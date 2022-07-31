China Military Utility Helicopter Unit donates educational materials to Abyei Complex Secondary School receive

Abyei, 03 July 2022 – China Military Utility Helicopter Unit has donated materials worth thousands of dollars to the Abyei Complex Secondary School in Abyei. The donation, according to its Commander,

Wang Suoyong, the donation represents the Chinese peacekeepers aspirations to safeguard world peace, and to contribute to the building a community with a shared future for mankind as well as spread the hope of peace in the Abyei region with practical actions.

The Ag HOM/FC Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr, accompanied by his Deputy, Brigadier General Bakir, and other senior UNISFA personnel, applauded the Chines Contingent for the practical demonstration of their concerns for the educational plight of the children in Abyei through the donation of educational materials. He noted that it is China's efforts to give its people a good education that China has become a leading country in the world. He said the educational materials would go a long way to promote the development of education in Abyei.

The Head of Mission/ Force Commander congratulated the students of Abyei Complex Secondary School for being the recipients of the educational materials and charged them to make good use of them o gain knowledge which will positively enhance their educational development and place them as potential leaders of the country, stressing that their future lay in education.

General Sawyerr thanked the Chief Administrator and the Education Minister for the support they have given to education in the Abyei Area, and once again charged the students to be disciplined, respectful and shun violence.

The Education Minister, Hon. Ayak Deng Niyen Attributed the law level of education to the many years of conflict in Abyei which destroyed the educational infrastructure in the area, stressing that thousands of students have had to be cramped in the few available surviving infrastructure. He called for more assistance from other international organization in order to savage the educational sector which is vital for national development.

The principal of School, Mr. Santino Yok, Thanks the CMUHU for coming to the aid of the school such a large quantity of educational materials and promised they would be put into good use adding that provided great help to both the teachers and student.