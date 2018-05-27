27 May 2018

China donates 2,048 tonnes rice to South Sudan

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 26 May 2018 View Original

May 26, 2018 (JUBA) - China has handed over 2,048 tonnes of rice to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to assist millions of people affected by the conflict in war-torn South Sudan.

The donation is reportedly part of 8,800 tonnes of rice Beijing pledged to the young nation in 2017 to fight severe food shortage.

South Sudan is in the midst of a catastrophic humanitarian crisis driven by three years of brutal civil war. More than 7 million people are currently food insecure in South Sudan and China’s recent food aid would rescue thousands of hungry people from starving.

According to WFP officials, the Chinese donation would help provide emergency food aid to some 136,000 people for a one month period.

He Xiangdong, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan, said the contribution is part of China’s efforts to support the world’s youngest country to overcome the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The chairperson of South Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC), Manase Lomole said cooperation between Juba and Beijing have been fruitful and should be strengthened to benefit the people of both countries.

(ST)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.