Children in Ngolembo receive a boost to their education, thanks to UNMISS

WESTERN BAHR EL GHAZAL – Repeated civil wars and intercommunal conflict has affected generations of children in South Sudan.

In 2016, all school facilities in Ngolembo, a remote area in Western Bahr El Ghazal state, were destroyed.

But now, thanks to a Quick Impact Project funded by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), children here will benefit from a rehabilitated primary school.

Seven classrooms, two offices and toilet facilities were repaired fully by the UN Peacekeeping mission’s local implementing partner, Alma-awash Organization.

Authorities and community members are overjoyed with this recent development.

“Since 2011, UNMISS has been our partner in protecting civilians, building trust and confidence after we have faced the devastation of frequent conflict,” said Simon Athuai, Minister of Education in the state. “The rehabilitation of this primary school is an example of the UN Peacekeeping mission’s commitment to ensuring that our children can receive a quality education and grow up to be future leaders,” added the Minister.

Furthermore, Minister Athuai assured community members that longstanding issues within the education sector – such as a much-needed increase in salaries of teachers –are being addressed at the highest levels of governance.

For UNMISS, the positive response from host populations, local leaders and state authorities is heartening.

“Whenever we implement such projects, the objective is to address urgent public needs. Therefore, we make sure to consult with the community—women, youth, leaders—to ensure that every such intervention by UNMISS has maximum impact in making people’s lives better,” explained Norbert Niyodusenga, Head of the UNMISS Protection, Transition and Reintegration section in Wau.

Mr. Niyodusenga urged teachers, community leaders and area leaders to encourage girls to take full advantage of the newly renovated primary school.

“If maintained and used well, this primary school in Ngolembo can help future generations and even the neighbouring communities,” he added.

The rehabilitation of Ngolembo primary school is one of 32 similar projects implemented in Western Bahr El Ghazal by the UN Peacekeeping mission between 2021-22.