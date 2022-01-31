Child Marriage and the Hunger Crisis in South Sudan: A Case Study

South Sudan’s hunger crisis is leaving girls at greater risk of early marriage. This publication seeks to understand the drivers of early marriage and highlight solutions to address it

SOUTH SUDANESE GIRLS FORCED INTO EARLY MARRIAGES TO MEET THEIR FAMILY’S NEEDS

By Jemima Tumalu, Communications Officer

“I was in primary seven when my parents forced me to marry,” says 15-year-old Adut, a mother of one. At the age of 13, Adut was forced to marry a 42-year-old man and drop out of school. Conflict forced Adut and her family to flee their village and seek shelter at an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Tonj South where she lives now. “We fled and sought refuge here since what we called home was destroyed and in ruins,” she says. She says that before conflict interrupted her family’s life they were not very poor and could afford two meals a day. Once they were displaced and their means of earning an income was destroyed, life became too hard.

Adut’s parents saw their daughter as their only opportunity to survive. ”My family was given 15 cows as my bride price,” she sadly reports. “I had to drop out of school, manage a family and separate from my parents.” Sadly, Adut’s situation is not unique. Nearly half of all girls in South Sudan marry before the age of 18. A 2013 report from Human Rights Watch1 highlights that dowry often leads families to force their girls to marry as early as possible, often after first menstruation. In South Sudan, dowry is paid by the groom and his family and can include cattle, money and other gifts. After marriage, Adut’s life revolved around assisting her husband sell charcoal, which is his only source of income. “Sometimes we sleep hungry due to a lack of food if no one bought charcoal from us. I also sell charcoal at home or collect firewood from the forest to supplement my husband’s earning.” They do not have a support system and Adut says she did not benefit from the bride price.

“My mother feels embarrassed because of the situation I am in right now and has never visited me. I did not benefit from the cows given to my family and do not have anything to feed on.” According to 2020 research published in the Journal of Black Studies2 about early marriage in South Sudan, traditional gender norms in South Sudan mean that girls have little decision-making power, with parents and male siblings instead responsible for making decisions on their behalf, “including getting them married without their consent” writes the research study’s author Kon M. Madut.

“I regret this marriage but had no option,” Adut says. “If I get money, I want to go back to school and fulfil my dream of becoming a doctor.” She says that before her husband started the charcoal business, he was working as a shop attendant but when a few things went missing, he was imprisoned for a week before he was released.

“We would cry with my daughter Ajak Manut and sleep uneasily. I was always scared at night because I had not slept alone,” she says.

World Vision, with support from United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, funds the South Sudan Humanitarian Project in Tonj South. The goal of this humanitarian project is to respond through multi-sectoral interventions to crisisaffected population in greater Tonj. Affected sectors include health, nutrition, food security and livelihood as well as protection addressing issues such as child marriage/ forced marriage.

Joseph Deng, a World Vision project manager says, “The project has a component of community awareness on early child marriage, child rights abuse, Gender Based Violence and peace building. These activities will have positive impacts in terms of changing the mindset of the community on the issues mentioned.

This is the only way we can change and educate our community about negative and unproductive behaviors.”

Adut is not her real name