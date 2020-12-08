Celebrating International Volunteer Day: UN volunteers build water source for needy community in Rumbek

TONNY MUWANGALA

“He who gives you water, gives you life,” is an old African adage, yet large parts of Lakes State still lack access to clean water. United Nations Volunteers (UNVs), 22 of them in fact, serving in the region decided to mark International Volunteers Day by building a borehole for the residents of Makululudic village in Rumbek.

“When we realized that there was only one borehole in that area and that locals were paying a lot for water, we UNVs decided to build another one for the residents,” said Dr. Rudolf Frans Maulany, who spearheaded the campaign.

The new borehole even comes with a solar-powered light to make it accessible in the dark as well.

Clean water remains a scarce and hence precious commodity in South Sudan, often leading to intercommunal conflicts over existing resources, not least during the dry season.

Traditionally, the responsibility of fetching water four household consumption lies with women and girls. During their long treks in search of water, they are frequently exposed to the real threat of sexual violence, sometimes as part of revenge attacks between communities. Making such water expeditions significantly shorter thus diminishes the risk of anyone being attacked.

“Now I will be able to spend more time doing other chores and selling my merchandise in the market. It means I will be earning more from my business,” said Mary Makuach, a mother of six.

Jane Akol and her fellow students also cherish the new borehole in their community, home to some 400 families.

“Sometimes we have been missing out on school or arriving late because we had to fetch water. You could not go very early in the morning or late in the evening because we used to fear that boys and men would attack us. Now we don’t need to worry about that.”