CCCM Cluster Camp Management Operational Guidance: Frequently Asked Questions - updated 6th April 2020

These questions highlight COVID-19 specific considerations in relation to PoCs and displacement sites within South Sudan with active Camp Management services. These considerations should be made in the context of broader risk analyses of the threats to health security, privacy and dignity of the people living in sites.

Particular care should be taken with messaging to ensure that we are not unnecessarily spreading fear and leading to the stigmatization of members of the community. Camp Management agencies should at all times be specific in their messaging and utilize the information shared through the HCT.

Note that these measures are primarily focused on minimizing the risk of a widespread outbreak of Covid-19 in camps and camp like settings in South Sudan and ensuring that affected populations have adequate information that enables them to make an informed decision regarding their immediate plans.