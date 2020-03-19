CCCM Cluster Camp Management Operational Guidance: Frequently Asked Questions - updated 19 March 2020

These questions highlight COVID‐19 specific considerations in relation to PoCs and displacement sites within South Sudan with active Camp Management services. These considerations should be made in the context of broader risk analyses of the threats to health security, privacy and dignity of the people living in sites.

Particular care should be taken with messaging to ensure that we are not unnecessarily spreading fear and leading to the stigmatization of members of the community.

Note that these measures are primarily focused on ensuring adequate planning in the event of a COVID‐19 outbreak in South Sudan, further guidance will be forthcoming on specific actions in the event of a confirmed case.