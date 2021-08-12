Cash for Work (CFW) Guidance Document

KEY CONSIDERATIONS

When to consider

• CFW activities are community-based in terms of their implementation and benefit. To emphasize the benefit of activities, it is recommended that organizations employ a participatory method to identify and select activities to be implemented – the benefitting community as well as local representatives and authorities are vital actors to this end. Agreement between the organization, the community and authorities on the identification and selection of activities, can be formalized in writing as appropriate.

• CFW may be considered when there are enough labour available, both skilled and/or unskilled, to perform the work.

• CFW may be considered when organization has the capacity to provide the needed equipment and tools (including safety equipment required by the performed activity) or short-term insurance, ensure technical supervision and make payments to beneficiaries without exacerbating pre-existing vulnerabilities.

• CFW may be considered if it does not interfere with traditional livelihoods or seasonal activities of the targeted population.

• Organizations implementing CFW should consider alternative assistance to already labour-constrained households and individuals unable to participate due to physical, mental, intellectual, or sensory impairments, such as providing aid at the household-level or unconditional measures.

• CFW need to consider international standards, national legislation/taxation, local labour rates as well as rates of other CFW activities. Usually, the rates paid to CFW beneficiaries need to be lower than local market rates and the activities designated through CFW should not be permanent or long-term.

• Age limits and forms of work should be in line with international child safeguarding standards, national legislation, and best practice to ensure age-appropriate activities.

• CFW activities need to consider donor policy. Activities targeting private property (i.e., construction of private shelters) is not considered appropriate for several reasons, such as liability and safety concerns, by certain donors.

When not to consider

• When it competes with other labour markets i.e., construction or agriculture etc. Seasonality matters. Try to limit interference from CfW with people’s other livelihoods pursuits.

• When markets are functioning poorly, pay attention to potential risks, such as demand-driven inflation. Sometimes it is better to use in-kind distributions when market cannot supply commodities.

• In environments where people are labour constrained (not enough labour in many households).