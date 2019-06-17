Cash, Commodification and Conflict in South Sudan

Summary

South Sudan’s transition from subsistence systems to market economy

Fifty years ago, most householdsin South Sudan produced the grain they ate, organizing agricultural labour and distributing small surpluses mostly through kinship and other social networks. Now, the majority of households buy most of their food. This transition from self-sufficiency to market dependence took place during long wars, which transformed or distorted almost every aspect of everyday life. It is a transition that now seems to be irreversible. This report therefore looks at how South Sudan’s subsistence system, which organized the production and distribution of wealth around kinship and social networks, is being replaced by a market economy, and what the consequences of this are for the country and its people.

South Sudanese people depend on food markets, not food aid

South Sudan isroutinely portrayed both as a society dependent on food aid and a ‘subsistence economy’. These two claims are contradictory, and all the literature reviewed in this report suggests both are incorrect.

Food aid has contributed relatively little to South Sudan’s aggregate supply and aggregate consumption over the past five decades. In the current crisis, some areas of South Sudan atrisk offamine have received large quantities offood aid,most ofit grain.Outside the famine zone, however, household consumption of food aid is limited. South Sudan imports grain commercially and receives food aid. but most of the grain consumed in the country is produced within its own borders.

Most of this grain circulates through markets, with people growing grain to sell in markets and consuming grain bought from markets. Different surveys conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics and UN bodies since 2009 suggest that, on average, South Sudanese households purchase more than half the grain they consume, while themselves producing only about a third.

Survey methods and results raise many questions, and there is a great deal of seasonal and regional variation in the survey averages. Taken together, however, these surveys suggest there may be a correlation between market dependence and hunger. They also suggest that people who depend on markets do not have regular access to cash. This mix of market dependence and cash scarcity is most apparent in states where conflict is most intense.

Subsistence systems are diverse and dynamic, and resistant to change

South Sudan has many subsistence systems, all of which organize the production and distribution of wealth around social or kinship networks, are regulated by custom, and are oriented towards social objectives rather than private profit. For some people, the terms ‘subsistence’ or ‘bare subsistence’ mean living on the edge of survival, but that is not how subsistence systems have worked historically in South Sudan. Here, dynamic and diverse subsistence systems have created surpluses, but rather than distributing these through wages, profits, rents and interest—the ‘returns to capital’ of classical economics—they are distributed through institutions such as bride-wealth or ritual.

Changing subsistence systems therefore requires a reconsideration of all these social networks, and, for that reason, are resistant to change. When money and markets arrived in South Sudan, most people ignored or resisted them. Although some South Sudanese people today use money and markets for convenience or as a safety net, historical evidence suggests it has taken a great deal of violence to dislodge subsistence systems. For several decades, armed actors have targeted subsistence systems through looting, displacement and dispossession. Extreme acts of sexual violence may well be part of this assault on kinship-ordered production systems, led by commanders pursuing new strategies of accumulation.