Camp Coordination and Camp Management Strategy - South Sudan 2020-2021

The Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster’s collective priorities for 2020-2021 aim to strengthen the Cluster’s ability to effectively and timely respond to the increasingly complex context; ensuring equitable access to Camp Management services and protection for the most vulnerable displaced persons, including those in ‘hard to reach’ areas. At the same time, the Cluster is committed to expanding its local partnerships while working towards durable solutions and localization to enhance local resilience to respond to crises.

While maintaining its focus on PoCs and collective sites, the Cluster will also continue to strengthen its partners’ operations in informal camps and camp-like settings, as well as outside of camps to reach displaced persons living within host communities. This will be achieved through mobile and roving approaches, working through remote programming and capacity building of NGOs as Camp Management focal points, as well as through strengthened contingency planning with site response teams. However, such priorities and objectives rely heavily on the Cluster’s ability to maintain a regular and predictable presence in hard to reach areas, in addition to the presence of other service providers. Advocacy for assistance and coordination outside of formal camps, hard to reach, and in return areas will be an on-going effort by the Cluster and its partners.

This strategy articulates the CCCM Cluster’s vision, strategic objectives, and approaches to support efforts to achieve a life with dignity for all communities and people affected by displacement in camps, camp-like settings and other hard to reach areas in South Sudan through equitable access to quality services that build upon their resilience in all phases of their displacement, using a rights-based and participatory approach, until durable solutions are achieved. It outlines how the South Sudan CCCM Cluster will leverage its normative technical expertise, existing synergies, and coordination and operational activities, as mandated by the Global CCCM Cluster. This document is the outcome of a two-day workshop carried out in September 2019 with the support of the Global CCCM Cluster. The workshop, with the participation of CCCM partners and stakeholders, focused on the achievements and lessons learnt during the implementation of its previous strategy and identified key priorities for this strategy