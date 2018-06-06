Camp Coordination and Camp Management Strategy - South Sudan 2018-2019

Overview

The two-year strategy for CCCM is intended to guide the Cluster interventions in South Sudan for the years 2018 and 2019. The strategy is a collective outcome of ideas from a number of stakeholders including agencies offering direct camp management, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) (Return, Reintegration and Protection- RRP, and Civil Affairs Division- CAD, as well as other Clusters within the humanitarian coordination architecture in the country.

The strategy incorporates the aspirations and perspectives of stakeholders, including lessons learned during the implementation of cluster activities in 2017, and a review of indicator performance, as well as the validation of key Cluster priorities for the future. Finally, it renews its commitment to advocate and address the needs of and challenges affecting communities living in camps, camp-like settings and those in hard-to-reach areas; and to work with all partners in the principles of partnership.

This strategy articulates the CCCM Cluster’s Vision, objectives and approaches to support efforts to achieve a life with dignity for all communities and people affected by displacement in camps, camp-like settings and hard to reach areas in South Sudan through equitable access to quality services that build upon their resilience in all phases of their displacement until a durable solution is achieved using a rights-based and participatory approach. It outlines how South Sudan CCCM Cluster will leverage its normative technical expertise, existing synergies, and coordination and operational activities, as mandated by the Global CCCM Cluster, in an integrated and mutually reinforcing manner in support of transformative results.

To attain the vision for 2018 – 2019, 4 thematic areas were identified: equal access and needs based responses to displaced communities; addressing protection gaps and building resilience of vulnerable groups; increasing local ownership of sites; and prioritizing services for populations in new sites and hard to reach areas.