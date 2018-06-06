06 Jun 2018

Camp Coordination and Camp Management Strategy - South Sudan 2018-2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
Published on 27 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (877.12 KB)

Overview

The two-year strategy for CCCM is intended to guide the Cluster interventions in South Sudan for the years 2018 and 2019. The strategy is a collective outcome of ideas from a number of stakeholders including agencies offering direct camp management, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) (Return, Reintegration and Protection- RRP, and Civil Affairs Division- CAD, as well as other Clusters within the humanitarian coordination architecture in the country.

The strategy incorporates the aspirations and perspectives of stakeholders, including lessons learned during the implementation of cluster activities in 2017, and a review of indicator performance, as well as the validation of key Cluster priorities for the future. Finally, it renews its commitment to advocate and address the needs of and challenges affecting communities living in camps, camp-like settings and those in hard-to-reach areas; and to work with all partners in the principles of partnership.

This strategy articulates the CCCM Cluster’s Vision, objectives and approaches to support efforts to achieve a life with dignity for all communities and people affected by displacement in camps, camp-like settings and hard to reach areas in South Sudan through equitable access to quality services that build upon their resilience in all phases of their displacement until a durable solution is achieved using a rights-based and participatory approach. It outlines how South Sudan CCCM Cluster will leverage its normative technical expertise, existing synergies, and coordination and operational activities, as mandated by the Global CCCM Cluster, in an integrated and mutually reinforcing manner in support of transformative results.

To attain the vision for 2018 – 2019, 4 thematic areas were identified: equal access and needs based responses to displaced communities; addressing protection gaps and building resilience of vulnerable groups; increasing local ownership of sites; and prioritizing services for populations in new sites and hard to reach areas.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.