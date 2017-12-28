British peacekeepers train staff to boost service delivery at Bentiu hospital

EDWARD KARGBO AND JACOB RUAI

Training delivered by UNMISS peacekeepers is helping boost staff capacity and improve service delivery at the Bentiu State Hospital. That’s the positive verdict of Dr David James Wai, a medical officer at the health facility, the biggest referral hospital in the Unity region.

British peacekeepers serving with the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have been providing training to the hospital’s clinical staff since September 2017.

British Army medical doctor Lt. Colonel Edward Sellon is part of the team that conducts weekly training sessions for doctors and other medical staff at the health facility. He says the overall aim is to equip local health workers with skills that will help them deliver effective healthcare to the local population.

“We provide some training for the doctors, nurses, midwives and in fact all medical staff, particularly on trauma and acute medical care,” Lt. Colonel said.

“We are very committed to building a long-term partnership with the local health administration in the region so that they can provide effective healthcare,” he added.

The ongoing conflict has taken a serious toll on the facilities, which were looted and damaged. With support from donors and the United Nations, the Bentiu hospital resumed operation in 2016.

Dr James Wai believes the training provided by the British peacekeepers is very helpful for staff, including the medical doctors whom he says, “need continuous medical education”.

“We really appreciate this support, especially when it is provided to those of us working in remote areas”, he said.

Apart from delivering training to health workers, British, Mongolian and Ghanaian peacekeepers have been assisting with repairs and renovation works, as well as with the general cleaning of the hospital’s wards and operating theatres.