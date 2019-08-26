Briefing Paper: War Crimes and Punishment: The Terrain compound attack and military accountability in South Sudan, 2016–18

Overview

On 11 July 2016, at the end of four days of fighting between government and opposition forces in the South Sudanese capital, Juba, government soldiers stormed the Terrain ‘Hotel’, a residential compound that was home to South Sudanese and East African and Western expatriates. There they began a violent rampage of systematic looting, rape, gang rape, and abuse— including one killing—of the civilians sheltering in the compound. The Government of the Republic of South Sudan (GRSS) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) subsequently initiated a court martial to hold perpetrators of the attack accountable. The trial and convictions that followed marked a rare example of SPLA soldiers being held to account for crimes committed against civilians in the context of war. An examination of the court martial and the events surrounding it provides some insight into the dynamics of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) government since the civil war resumed in July 2016, and reveals a degree of judicial capacity and political will within the government to hold its uniformed soldiers accountable for violence against civilians, with direct implications for the country’s present transitional phase towards peace.

Key findings

The Terrain trial confirmed that elite SPLA units committed crimes against civilians in Juba in July 2016, providing a rare window into the conduct of these forces in battle scenarios and underscoring the fact that it is not merely ‘rogue’ SPLA elements who commit abuses against civilians.

Deficient command and control within the SPLA during the Terrain attack resulted in soldiers’ actions having devastating impacts on civilians, raising questions around the accountability of commanders and pervasive indiscipline among soldiers. In this regard, perceptions within the SPLA on what constitutes indiscipline among soldiers often vary as a function of the context in which abuses are committed and their outcome, with acts of ‘indiscipline’ sometimes left unpunished when broader military objectives are achieved.

The court martial process highlighted the complexity of SPLM/A political relationships and internal power struggles, but also revealed that new entry points do arise through which the international community can constructively engage with the South Sudanese government and military.

While the Terrain court martial handed down guilty verdicts to several of the accused attackers, the commanders of those who were accused were not prosecuted. Addressing military command and control issues has been difficult within the SPLA, and presents a significant challenge for the hybrid court for South Sudan envisaged in the 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) peace process.

The SPLA court martial established an important precedent for future justice and accountability in South Sudan, marking the first time that SPLA soldiers were held accountable for internationally recognized war crimes, including sexual violence.

Read the full report here