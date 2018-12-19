19 Dec 2018

Briefing Paper: Identity and Self-Determination -The Fertit Opposition in South Sudan (December 2018)

Report
from Small Arms Survey
Published on 19 Dec 2018 View Original

New HSBA Briefing Paper: How decades of perceived injustice turned one South Sudanese minority group into an armed faction

The Fertit community is a minority group in South Sudan that inhabit the former Western Bahr el Ghazal state. Out of it grew an opposition that came to form one of the many groups to take up arms against the Dinka dominated government in Juba and align with Riek Machar’s opposition coalition, the SPLA-IO.

Identity and Self-Determination: The Fertit Opposition in South Sudan, a new Briefing Paper from the Small Arms Survey’s Human Security Baseline Assessment in Sudan and South Sudan (HSBA) project, analyses the dynamics of this opposition.

The Briefing Paper examines the roots and composition of the Fertit opposition from the 1970s to November 2018, and finds that despite being well organized, internal competition for leadership threatens the unity of the movement. Moreover, it warns that civil conflict is likely to continue despite the 2018 Revitalized Agreement to Resolve the Conflict in South Sudan (RARCSS) peace agreement.

Read the full report here

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.