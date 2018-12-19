Briefing Paper: Identity and Self-Determination -The Fertit Opposition in South Sudan (December 2018)

New HSBA Briefing Paper: How decades of perceived injustice turned one South Sudanese minority group into an armed faction

The Fertit community is a minority group in South Sudan that inhabit the former Western Bahr el Ghazal state. Out of it grew an opposition that came to form one of the many groups to take up arms against the Dinka dominated government in Juba and align with Riek Machar’s opposition coalition, the SPLA-IO.

Identity and Self-Determination: The Fertit Opposition in South Sudan, a new Briefing Paper from the Small Arms Survey’s Human Security Baseline Assessment in Sudan and South Sudan (HSBA) project, analyses the dynamics of this opposition.

The Briefing Paper examines the roots and composition of the Fertit opposition from the 1970s to November 2018, and finds that despite being well organized, internal competition for leadership threatens the unity of the movement. Moreover, it warns that civil conflict is likely to continue despite the 2018 Revitalized Agreement to Resolve the Conflict in South Sudan (RARCSS) peace agreement.

Read the full report here