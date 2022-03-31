Breaking the Barriers: How ChildBride Solidarity (CBS) is helping young girls cope with education in Jonglei State

By Manyang David Mayar, Bor, Jonglei State

18-year-old Ayen Rhoda is preparing to sit for her final secondary school examinations in April 2022. Her face shines with smiles every time she thinks of becoming a secondary school graduate. She says after her examinations, she would automatically join the ranks of what the community in Jonglei State has known and referred to as “the educated girl”. And then she would happily be married and raise her kids.

Rhoda said this was how sadly her dreams were hidden behind the doomed curtains of some negative cultural believes until ChildBride Solidary (CBS), a Non-profit organisation based in Jonglei State rolled back the curtains and allowed her and over five hundred other girls to see beyond then just what the environment around them could offer.

With the support from Safer World and Care Canada, ChildBride Solidarity through its Resourcing Change and Women Voices projects embarked on programs to empower adolescent girls and young women in Jonglei State. Organising Girl Child Education summit was one best ways to do that.

CBS brought together under one roof traditional community leaders, government officials, school girls, and religious leaders to advocate for the benefits of Girl Child Education and dangers of early child and force marriages.

Elizabeth Akuot, Coordinator for ChildBride Solidarity says some negative cultural believes coupled with the socioeconomic environment in the area has been hampering the growth of young girls in terms of education.

“Our socioeconomic has really made this early child marriages to be high. That is why we have decided as ChildBride Solidarity to end it”, Akuot explained.

“We have our little sisters. They don’t have a voice to say what they need in life. They don’t have rights to choose what they want. But when we mentor them and coach them, they will be able to be bold to say what they want in life”, She added.

Nyajuok Simon, CBS Program officer said part of the empowerment to school girls included raising girls confidence from shying away when biological changes in their bodies begin to appear. She said cultural set up of local communities prevent girls from speaking things like menstruation freely which quite often makes many girls in Jonglei State not to attend school regularly.

“We brought boys together with the girls in order to break the silence and allow them (boys and girls) to talk free about things that they don’t understand each other. This helps in building trust and knowing areas where they as students can support one another”, Nyajuok explained.

The fear of growing old versus a university degree

Rhoda Ayen attended the Girls Child Education summit organised by ChildBride Solidarity. On her way back home after the discussions, she said she had a new point of view on how she looked at her future and educational career.

Speaking to Voice of Reconciliation, Ayen said her plan was to merely struggle and at least obtain a secondary education certificate before she become “old”. But when she attended the summit, she learned some useful truths about herself and got inspired to proceed to a higher level of education then just senior four.

“In our society, the most important thing is for a girl to finish senior four. Once you are done, you will end up getting married. If your age mates are married, people in the community will pressure you to also get married complaining that you are getting old” Ayen said.

She said CBS training help her to understand the benefits of continuing education to the higher level like college and university. “They also taught us about the danger of dropping out of school”, she stressed.

Now inspired, Ayen said she will passionate about continuing to the university. She said she loves to study Medicine and become a doctor to treat people in South Sudan.

Bold community leaders built

To end early child and force marriage cannot happen without involving community leaders and legal personalities to back up the vision of keeping more girls in school and finishing university education.

Joh Mach Leek, a chief from Anyidi said learning about the advantages of girl child education has equipped him with some reasonable points that she is able to confidently share with members of his community and even in local churches as a way to join advocacy for Girls Child Education.

“Since the day we left the training, I started talking to people about what I learned from the CBS training. I am applying this very well in a sense that I talk to community leaders in marriages and in churches to be able to stop this thing call early child and force marriages”, he explained.

Mach said when such thing as early child marriage and force marriage happen in the area of his jurisdiction, he will be able to talk without fear or favour because I have heard the truth.

Ayak Deng Chaw, the only female judge serving the Jonglei State Bench court in Bor said early child and force marriages have existed in the community for a very long time. But since leaders like her were not enlightened about the dangers of early child and force marriage, she didn’t know how to advocate against them.

“Now, as leaders we have been empowered to talk freely with confidence any time anywhere whether to condemn the acts or to speak publically against child marriage and forced marriages”, she concluded.