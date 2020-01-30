Born to Lead: Recommendations on increasing women's participation in South Sudan's peace processes

South Sudanese women have been championing inclusive peace and demanding their meaningful participation at all levels of decision making. However, women continue to confront obstacles to maintaining and increasing space to contribute – particularly in formal decision-making arenas. This brief analyses the modalities of women’s participation and influence in South Sudan’s peace processes that culminated in two agreements, in 2015 and 2018. It identifies women’s critical contributions and the lessons learned, and provides recommendations to ensure women’s continued contribution to building sustainable peace in South Sudan. This briefing note serves as a policy companion to the research paper Our Search for Peace: Women in South Sudan’s National Peace Processes, 2005–2018.