Bor PoC Assessment Verification Reporting 22 - 23rd May 2019

Immediately after the rain, I (SFP/SiFP) visited the Bor PoC to assess the damages caused. I was accompanied by 3 block leaders including the camp Chairman. In fact many shelters had been destroyed and roofs blown off by wind. Most of the shelters damaged are the once which had not received the reinforcement materials for the last 1 ½ years. Many roofs based on the interviews with the households complained that the plastic sheets are leaking while others complained of water entering the shelter from both ground and the roofs. The IDPs requested for quick support to be provided before the worst comes.

I toured all the 15 blocks in the PoC observing cross sections of the damage caused together with the block leaders. This was followed by the verification exercise that started on 22nd and ended on 23rd May 2019.

Based on the verification results obtained, 26% of households out of 520 had shelters with worst roofs condition that would cause water floods into the shelters following by 47% and 25% respectively. Only 5 % of households who registered Complains minor problems with their shelters. This was also because of their individual struggle to maintain their shelters. Last year, over 900 + households were served between months of May and November 2018 through CFMs.