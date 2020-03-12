Bentiu and Rubkona: Arrivals from Khartoum, April 2019 to January 2020

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) has been monitoring arrivals from Khartoum to Rubkona through headcounts at two bus stations since April 2019. Between September 2019 and January 2020, the team reported arrival of 5,536 individuals, bringing the total number of arrivals from Sudan to 32,638 since the beginning of the exercise. Previous report in April to June 2019 and April to September 2019.