Baseline survey report: Women’s Voices and Leadership Project (Central Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria & Jonglei states)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CARE South Sudan, with funding from Global Affairs Canada, implements the Women’s Voice and Leadership (WVL) project in the Eastern Equatorial, Central Equatorial and Jonglei states. WVL is a four-year project that supports the capacity and activities of local and national women-led organizations (WLO) seeking to empower women and girls, advance the protection of women and girls’ rights and achieve gender equality.

The baseline survey purposely informs the establishment of realistic and achievable targets and provides a point of reference against which progress on or towards the achievement of outcomes will be assessed, monitored and evaluated. This will also inform project implementation performance review process, maintain accountability by informing what difference the project is making and provide justification to the stakeholders for programme intervention. The study was also used to assess the political economy that underpins the operating environment for WLOs. The findings and recommendations of the baseline will help to provide strategic and operational guide to shape the implementation process.

Research design

The baseline study adopted a mixed qualitative and quantitative descriptive study design. This method allowed for triangulation and corroboration of information with each of the methods reinforcing each other. 16 WLOs and 3 women’s networks were assessed to document evidence on their capacity to develop strategic plans, mobilize sustainable resources, ability to design and deliver community level gender equity awareness raising and rights based programming, ability to come together and identify common issues / needs of the communities and participate in collective action, make decisions, and have access to and control over resources.

Data analysis

The study design allowed for the collection of qualitative and quantitative data. This mixed design saw quantitative data derived mainly from the WLO survey tool and the women network member survey tool, while qualitative data was derived from the key informant interviews (KII). This triangulation-based approach required multiple analyses. Quantitative data from the questionnaire were entered and analysed in an established SPSS database after cleaning and data checks for internal consistency. Data was subjected to a non-parametric test using chi-square for significance test at 0.05 confidence level. Qualitative data from the KII were typed in MS word from the notes taken during the sessions.

Key findings

WLO staff, board and members age distribution: 69% of the 74 respondents were female and 31% male. The average age of the staff, board and members was found to be 35 years with the oldest being 64 years and the youngest being 21 years old with the majority falling in the age bracket of 21-35 years. 69% were of the age between 21-35 years. WLO staff, board and members involvement in the organizations: 49% of those interviewed comprised of the regular and volunteer staff, 28% being board members while the remaining 23% were members of the various networks and organizations. WLO programs: 51% of the organizations had programs that were entirely women focused, 31% had programs that were directed to the entire community while 16% supported girl’s programs. Only 2% of the organizations supported boy’s programs. WLO and marginalized groups: 53% of the organizations serve survivors of gender-based violence as one of the marginalized groups. Youth and people with disabilities are both served by 8% of the organizations. People living in Protection of Civilians (POC) camps are served by 3% of the organizations, while 28% of the organizations serve other groups of people such as widows and orphans, women and girls, pastoralist communities, women in civil societies, religious groups or political groups among others. WLOs and population served: 68.9% of the WLO respondents said that most of the organizations support between 500 to 1000 people directly but indirectly reaching more people. Organizational maturity: WLOs’ respondents were asked to rank the women’s movement in South Sudan in terms of its development and maturity. Only 4% of the 16 organizations believed the movement is mature, 28% considering it at the medium strong level, 53%, considered it to be medium weak while 15% considered it weak/young. Management and sustainability of WLO: 68% of the respondents said that their WLO had a strategic plan, and among those, 87% had participated in the development process. Best practices: It was found WLOs reported around 43% achievement on some of the best practices identified by the project, while 57% did not. Funding and sustainability of WLOs: at 84% had received financial assistance from 1-3 donors in the past year, 15% had received support from between 4-6 donors while the remaining 1% received financial support from 7-10 donors. In terms of the amount 43% of them received in the last year less than USD 10,000, 34% received between USD 100,001-50,000 while 5% received between USD 50,001-100,000. The remaining 18% received more that USD 100,000. Opportunities for funding by WLOs: 57% possess an average ability to improve resource mobilization and fundraising. 32% of the respondents had a high ability while 11% had the lowest ability. WLO capacity: 42% of WLOs possess a “high” ability to manage / govern their organisations, 54% report “high” ability to deliver quality programming, and 43.2% report “high” capacity to channel demand related to gender equality and engage in decision-making. 38% feel confident to create strategic plans. WLOs and policy influence: 55%of the respondents had influenced targeted policies/ laws/ framework/ mechanisms/ procedures or plans. The other 40% had not done anything while 5% of the respondents had no idea on policy influence. WLOs and Collective Actions: 97% of the respondents had undertaken less than 10 collective actions. 73% had undertaken less than 5, 19% between 5-9, 5% between 10-14 and 3% more than 15. Meaningful participation: 26% of respondents reported that they had “very good” participation in formal and informal decision-making spaces, while 49% others reported “good” participation. WLOs and networking: 59% respondents reported high ability to engage in networks/alliances/platforms/ movements, 39% reported average ability to engage in network platforms while only 4% reported low ability. WLO and Network: The study findings show that 88% of the supported WLOs take part in the networks supported by the WVL project. Gender equitable attitudes: 84% of respondents displayed gender equitable attitudes through a series of gender-related questions.

Key conclusions and Recommendations

The baseline shows that the current performance by the by WLOs in regard to their voices and engagement in leadership of most of the project indicators is still relatively low and there is a need to improve. The participation of the WLOs especially in women led advocacy and campaigns is still low and is impeded by organizational systems and structures as well as lack of adequate information. The study has shown that a majority of the WLOs have actively been engaged in women and girl’s rights awareness and empowerment but there is room for improvement The key recommendations