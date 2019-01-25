Bangladeshi peacekeepers rescue humanitarian workers on the River Nile following distress call

JANET ADONGO

Bangladeshi peacekeepers serving with the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Malakal carried out a successful search and rescue operation on Wednesday night, resolving what would have otherwise been a distressful situation for seven humanitarian workers.

The seven individuals from an international humanitarian organization, Solidarite, were returning from Kodok to Malakal when the engine of their speedboat malfunctioned and ran out of fuel near Wau Shilluk, along the western bank of the River Nile. A distress signal was sent to the mission’s base and the Bangladeshi maritime officers responded immediately.

“We received the signal at around 2000hrs and sent out ten personnel with two light patrol crafts to conduct the search and rescue operation,” said the operation leader, Lieutenant Commander Monjur Hossain. “We eventually located the distressed boat about six (6) kilometres north of the Bangladeshi Force Marine Unit pier with seven personnel, including one female on board,” he said, detailing what happened.

All the workers aboard the boat were rescued with no serious injuries reported and were provided with first aid treatment upon their arrival at the peacekeepers’ pier, while the speedboat was towed to the pier for security.

The Bangladeshi Force Maritime Unit is the only maritime-capable unit serving in the UN Mission in South Sudan. Besides providing much-needed search and rescue assistance, the unit also conducts riverine patrols and provides force protection services for barges and boats traveling along the Nile.