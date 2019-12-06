06 Dec 2019

Bangladeshi peacekeepers provide free medical services to residents of Raja Lol

Report
from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 06 Dec 2019

JIMMY LUDANGA

This week, Bangaldeshi peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan have conducted a day-long medical outreach campaign to provide free basic medical services for residents of the town of Raja Lol and surrounding villages.

“I am hard of hearing in one of my ears and I am also suffering from chest pains,” said one beneficiary. “Now that I’ve had the treatment I need, I hope to recover soon. I am very grateful.”

The peacekeepers serviced more than 100 patients, including numerous malnourished children, and dispensed a significant amount of medical supplies for treatable ailments such as aches, diarrhea, cough, fever, common infections, and loss of appetite.

Robert Cornelio Ambra, governor of Lol and minister of local government and law enforcement, extended his heartfelt thanks to the peacekeepers and underscored the importance of such continued efforts.

“I wish to express my gratitude for your excellent work and for standing side by side with the local government to support our people,” he said.

