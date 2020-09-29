Bangladeshi peacekeepers boost local education in Wau

DAWIT KAHSAY TEDLA

Bangladeshi peacekeepers based in Wau and serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan have donated textbooks and teaching material to a local school, specifically targeting internally displaced learners.

“I am thrilled to see books in my hand, that has been a dream of mine for a long time. They bring us a light of hope,” said Omindo Malek, a student at the Bright Future School.

Students in general and those having been internally displaced by conflict in particular have found educational opportunities increasingly difficult to come by, a situation which has hardly improved since the arrival of COVID-19.

“I know every child has the right to go to school and learn, yet for many of our children proper schooling remains a distant dream. Hopefully this donation will go some way to help them,” said Lusiana Daniel.

Following the handover, Denis Opio, a teacher at the Holy Child School, Dennis thanked the peacekeepers and asked others to follow suit in improving learning conditions in the country.

“We need more than food. I urge all actors to follow in the footsteps of UNMISS and provide more educational materials to our children,” he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Iftekher, Acting Contingent Commander of the Bangladeshi battalion stressed the link between schooling and peaceful coexisting.

“Since our arrival, we have been passionately working for sustainable peace in South Sudan, but without education it will be hard to achieve that goal. For this reason, we want to contribute to the capacity building in South Sudan,” he said.