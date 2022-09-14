AVSI’s HH Multisector Survey Juba County, 2022

Survey areas

• The Juba household multi-sector survey was conducted in January 2022 in three Payams (namely Luri, Rajaf and Mangala payams) under the administration of Juba County. In particular the following bomas were targeted:

• In Rajaf: Koliye East and Mugoro • in Mangala: Mankoro and Gobur • in Luri: Digere, Kworjik, Komiru, and Rombur Kapuri • The activity was completed after 8 days of field work by enumerators identified from the three Payams and one representative from the RRC office Juba county. The purpose of hiring the local enumerators was to solve the challenge of language barrier and to guide the team in terms of navigation.

• The RRC provided information about the updated composition of the 3 payams, the name of bomas and other information required to set the survey.

• The bomas surveyed are those targeted by the project implemented by Agricultural Market Value Addition and Trade Development (AMVAT) in the outskirt of Juba